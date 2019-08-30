TOLEDO, Ohio — Popeyes on Secor is back open after voluntarily shutting down twice last week.

The restaurant voluntarily closed last Friday after the health department found cockroaches and other health violations.

Popeyes brought in exterminators to fix the problem, but decided to close again last weekend.

The Lucas County Health Department says inspectors still found live and dead cockroaches and flies during a follow-up inspection on Monday.

The health department re-inspected the store yesterday, and we are working on getting the results of that inspection.

The health department says that since the store voluntarily closed, it can open when it wants and don't need to under go an inspection to open.