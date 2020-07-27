Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at UT Scott Park Campus

Anyone can get a test at no cost and without appointment on any of the days on a first-come first-serve basis.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available this Wednesday and Thursday.

The testing will take place at the University of Toledo Scott Park Campus which is located near Lot 23.

Anyone can get a test at no cost and without appointment on any of the days on a first-come first-serve basis.

Pop-up testing sites like these throughout Ohio are located in under served areas but are open to anyone.