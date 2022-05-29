Pop culture fans descend on Motor City Comic Con

Fans got to meet more than 250 comic book creators, writers, and artists featured, as well as television and movie actors like William Shatner.

NOVI, Mich. — Thousands of comic book and pop culture fans from the area turned out for Detroit's Motor City Comic Con.

The event brought in plenty of fun for people to enjoy, from comic book artists and writers like Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, to celebrity guests like William Shatner, best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek" and Star Wars voice actor Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Rebels).

More than 250 comic book creators, writers, and artists are featured alongside television and movie actors.

Iconic DC writer and artist William Messner-Loebs helped redefine Wonder Woman in the 1990's, and says he looks forward to these events so he "can interact with fans and hear their stories."

Held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, the event has been going strong and featuring all things pop culture related since 1989.

"Every year we have been making Motor City Comic Con bigger and better," said Michael Goldman, Founder and Convention Promotor of Motor City Comic Con.

This year's event also hosted a Christopher Reeve Legacy Reunion featured several actors from the movies, such as Sarah Douglas and Jack O'Halloran who played the evil Kryptonians in "Superman" I and II, Mariel Hemingway from "Superman" IV, Mark McClure who played Jimmy Olsen in the films, and actors Mark Pillow and Aaron Smolinksi.

Fans at the special event could also get a limited-edition Detroit-themed variant cover of the comic book Superman '78 which benefits the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

The next Motor City Comic Con will be held this fall, on October 14-16, 2022.