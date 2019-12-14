FREMONT, Ohio — Three months after a Terra State College student was killed by a hit-and-run driver, the family is still looking for answers.

Tony Ervin, 18, was killed when he was struck by an oncoming car. Tony was leaving classes the night of September 11 when his car broke down on Napoleon Road. Police say at some point, Tony walked around his vehicle when he was struck by a silver pick-up truck.

The driver didn't stop. Tony died four days later from his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Fremont post is investigating tips but haven't received enough information to form a description of the driver. Even a $2,500 reward hasn't been enough to bring forward more information to help police.

Tony's father, Bart, said he wants to keep his son's death in the limelight in hopes someone with information will come forward.

"Someone knows and has the information. We just need them to come forward. It would be a little bit of weight off of our shoulders," said Bart.

If you have information that can help police, you are urged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Fremont post at (419) 865-5544. Tips can remain anonymous.

