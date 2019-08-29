TOLEDO, Ohio — Five people were arrested after attempting to run from Toledo Police Thursday afternoon.

These arrests happened after a detective noticed a car driving recklessly with its passengers making threatening gestures at other cars in the Glendale Avenue and Byrne Road area.

This caused area patrol units, including UTPD officers, to conduct a traffic stop near the UTMC campus.

As the officers closed in to make the stop, the five people in the car got out and left the car in parking lot near Arlington Road and ran.

They were eventually caught and arrested.

Two guns were also seized during the foot pursuit.

Toledo Police Department

TPD