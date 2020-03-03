TOLEDO, Ohio — After a number of violent crimes at local gas stations and convenience spots, local law enforcement is reminding community members to stay vigilant when out in public.

This warning comes after a woman was stabbed to death in what seems to be random attack at a gas station in Toledo Saturday.

Lucas County Sheriff's Cpt. Matt Luettke stressed that it's not only gas stations and convenience stores.

"The important thing to remember is it can happen anywhere," he said. "Restaurants, gas stations, anywhere where there's the public."

Last month, a woman was attacked inside her vehicle after suspects entered her car while she went into a convenience store to purchase goods.

Lettke said public gathering places like these can be easy targets for criminals.

"The people that run the gas stations want you to have easy access," he said. "They want to make it as convenient, that's why they call it a convenient store."

Drivers at a local gas station said they do have concerns, especially at night.

"At nighttime, when I'm by myself and coming home from school and I have to stop somewhere, I get really nervous," a mother said.

Another driver said that the gas stations only have one or two workers late at night and it can seem like an easy target.

"Maybe that's why it's so easy to get to people that are innocently just trying to throw ten bucks in their tank," Ryan Dye said. "It's the last thing in their minds that they're going to be robbed."

Luettke emphasized the most important thing is to be aware of your surroundings and keep your head on a swivel at all times, whether that's at the pump or walking inside.

"Make yourself a harder target when it comes to street crimes, robberies," he said. "The more aware you are of what's going on around you, the more steps you take to protect yourself."

Luettke pointed out there's always a risk at any public place. But you can take steps like turning off your car, locking your doors, to minimize that risk and protect you and your family.

