Police: Toledo man charged after forcing victim into car, beating him

Police say the man along with two others beat the victim with pool sticks and a handgun.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for an incident that happened Oct. 12.

Police say 23-year-old Robert Cavitt Jr. and two other suspects forced a victim into their car and drove the victim out of the trailer park where he lives.

Police say the victim jumped from the car because he was afraid for his safety, which is when Cavitt and the two other suspects stopped the car and beat the victim with pool sticks and a handgun.