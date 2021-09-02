AMBER Alert issued for 4-month-old in SUV stolen from northeast Columbus

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy who was in an SUV when it was taken from the KinderCare Learning Center on Tamarack Circle.

Police said the maroon 2008 Acura MDX, with a license plate of JBF7637, was unattended when it was stolen just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the boy, Alpha Kamara, is Black and was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve that says "My Little Cutie" and navy colored pants.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.