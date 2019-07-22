ERIE, Mich. — Police suspended searches for a missing boater who is still unaccounted for after hours of searches in Lake Erie.

The victim fell into the water when the boat he was a passenger on struck the wake of another watercraft. The man was not wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced.

Morin Point firefighters were dispatched to the scene Saturday evening and officers searched the area with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with no success.

The searches resumed Sunday around 7 a.m. but that was discontinued at around 2 p.m. with the victim still missing.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the victim yet pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation.