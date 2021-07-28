Police still trying to notify family nearly 4 years after man's death

Tony "Gypsy" Milazo died after an overdose in Northwood in December 2017.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Anthony Milazo, better known as Tony, age unknown, died inside a car in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn on Oregon Road on December 5, 2017.

As of July 28, 2021, his family has not been notified.

Northwood police shared Milazo's photo, pictured above with a woman they believe to be his niece.

Milazo died from an overdose, according to Detective Sergeant Tina Barrett. Police reports show officers found him unresponsive inside a vehicle near the hotel just after 12:30 a.m. that winter morning.

A woman called 911 to report Milazo's body inside the car. Northwood police found him slumped over in the back seat, not breathing. Officers tried to clear his airway and began CPR.

Northwood EMS spent the next 30 minutes trying to revive Milazo. Despite their efforts, his official time of death was 1:07 a.m.

A police report shows that officers could not find any identification on Milazo. Instead, they matched tattoos for previous arrest records to figure out who he was.

People with Milazo at the hotel said they hadn't known him long. They explained that they were all homeless, including the deceased. In fact, those with him only either knew Milazo as "Tony" or his street name, "Gypsy."

Detectives tracked down Milazo's grandmother's name through the Lucas County Juvenile Court and his mother's name from the Lorain Correctional Institute.

Upon further investigation, Northwood police found that his grandmother had died and could not find his mother.

They did find an ex-girlfriend. She admitted she met Milazo through a homeless shelter and didn't know where he went. Officers searched Facebook but weren't able to make any helpful connections.

On Dec. 7, 2017, police received information that Milazo's mother, Angela Miller, lived in Chicago. They asked Chicago police to share his photo and information to their social media pages.

Hello Facebook family. This is a photo of Anthony Milazo and what we believe is his niece. We are trying to find Anthony... Posted by Northwood Police Department on Monday, December 11, 2017

A report from the Wood County Coroner's Office on February 5, 2018, confirmed Milazo died of heart disease combined with drug intoxication.

Since then, there have been no updates to the case.

Northwood police are asking anyone who may be able to help connect the department to Milazo's family so they can notify them of his death should call the department at 419-691-5053 or send a message to their Facebook page.