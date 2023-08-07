Suspect dead after shooting in east Columbus involving officers, deputy

No officers or deputies were injured in the shooting incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving officers and a deputy in east Columbus Saturday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy working special duty at Walgreens on East Livingston Avenue around 7:50 p.m. was alerted by someone that a "male subject" with a gun outside fired shots and was chasing him.

When the deputy went outside to find the suspect, more shots were fired. The deputy began chasing the suspect on foot.

While the chase was going on, Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said that gunfire was exchanged between the two at an apartment complex just east of Livingston Avenue and South James Road. The deputy then called for assistance.

Deputy Chief of Police Tim Myers said that officers responded alongside deputies at 7:54 p.m. to an "officer in trouble call." Upon arrival, officers were told that the suspect went into one of the apartment buildings.

Myers said police found the suspect and multiple officers fired shots, striking him at least once. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and later pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.

Police say they located a firearm at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation.

