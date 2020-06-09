Police offering reward for information regarding fatal shooting of Cleveland detective

Reward money is available for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of those involved.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public's help Sunday solving the murder of a local detective.

James Skernivitz, 53, a 25-year veteran of the department was fatally shot Thursday night near the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was a "gunshot wound of trunk with injuries of heart, great vessels and lungs."

A second person was also killed in connection with the shooting. He has been identified as 50-year-old Scott Dingess, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Three arrests have been made in the case, according to the Cleveland Division of Police. However, no charges related to the officer's death have been filed at this time.

The Cleveland FBI has established a 24/7 tip line for anybody who might have information in the case. That number is 216-622-6842. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money up to $35,000 is available for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of those involved.

Guests wishing to pay their respects to Det. James Skernivitz and his family will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland, although an exact time still has not been determined.

A hearse carrying the body of Skernivitz drove through the city streets Saturday on its way to the funeral home, under a large American flag hoisted to the sky by two fire truck ladders. Multiple first responders, including those from the Cleveland Divisions of Fire and EMS, stood at attention.