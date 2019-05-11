TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for the man responsible for robbing a south Toledo bank on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Police have reported that on that date, a lone man entered the Woodforest National Bank, located at 2925 Glendale Ave. around 1:45 p.m.

The man presented a note to the teller and threatened the use of a weapon, but a police report states that no weapons were seen or used in the incident. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5’11" – 6” with a medium build.

FBI

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, sunglasses, stocking cap and black shoes. The suspect was also reportedly carrying a dark-colored satchel.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122, or the Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111.

