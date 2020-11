Trinidad Garcia has been found safe after he went missing Friday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man who they believe could be in danger.

Officers say Trinidad Garcia went missing from 300 Avalon Friday morning and suffers from multiple medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and a ball cap. Garcia usually walks with a silver cane.

According to police, he does not speak English.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.