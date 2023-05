20-year-old Tirisha Vincent was last seen at the 1000 block of Navarre Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that 20-year-old Tirisha Vincent of east Toledo is missing.

Vincent was last seen missing from the 1000 block of Navarre Avenue.

Police say Vincent is 5 feet, 6 inches, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, white shirt, and blue jeans. Police also say that there are concerns about her safety.