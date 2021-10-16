Police searching for hit and run driver who hit two juveniles in Wood County

Lake Township police say two juvenile pedestrians were hit on Ayers Rd. near the I-280 overpass in Walbridge on Friday evening.

Police in Lake Township in Wood County are searching for a driver who struck two juvenile pedestrians on Friday evening.

Lake Township police say the suspects vehicle did not stop after it hit the pedestrians on Ayers Rd. near the I-280 overpass around 7:10 p.m.

Unfortunately, there is no description of the vehicle.

The ages and conditions of the juvenile victims is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call the Lake Township non-emergency number at 419-666-5500 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-354-1084.