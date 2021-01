Ka'vejah Wilson is 5'8", 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. If you see her, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a young girl missing from the 1700 block of Parkdale Ave.

Ka'vejah Wilson is 5'8", 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of blue and brown boots.

If you see her, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.