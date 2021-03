Chelsea Simpson is described as being 4'11" and around 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her, call 911.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Dec. 30, 2020.

Toledo police are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

Chelsea Simpson, 32, has gone missing from the 400 block of W. Bancroft.

She is described as being 4'11" and around 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Simpson has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.