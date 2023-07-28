Police search for suspect after chase, crash in Monroe County

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle being chased by police crashed and fled on foot.

MONROE, Mich — Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Monroe County early Friday morning.

The incident began shortly after 12 a.m. when officers in Washington Township, Lucas County, pursued a pick-up truck down Alexis Road. The chase led into Michigan, where Monroe County deputies picked up the pursuit, police said.

The driver of the truck eventually crashed into a ditch along Douglas Road near Erie and then got out and took off on foot.

Officers searched the area on foot and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies used a drone and K-9 to help search the area but were unable to locate the male driver. A female passenger suffered minor injuries from the crash.

