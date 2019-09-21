Police are looking for the young driver of a car that flipped over in north Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors on Lake Street near Stickney Avenue said they were shocked when the small silver-colored car came careening around a corner at a high rate of speed, hit a curb, flipped over and rolled several times before coming rest on its top.

Lou Hebert

One neighbor said he tried to pull the driver out, but the driver instead jumped out of the car and ran, limping down Lake Street.

Police believe the car may have been stolen.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

