BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After the tragic events in Dayton and El Paso, local police are asking you to speak out. They want you to know what you should do in an active shooter situation.



Bowling Green Police made it very clear that we all have a role to play. We must be vigilant, looking out for one another so nothing like what happened in Dayton and El Paso happens here.

It was a heartbreaking weekend. Two mass shootings claimed 31 lives and forever changing hundreds more in El Paso, Dayton and beyond.



"It's weird how close it's hitting because you never would think, you’d never think honestly,” said Haylee Myers, a Bowling Green resident.

Police in Bowling Green say the bloodshed in Dayton felt close to home. A scary moment, but one they train for and one they want to prepare you for.

During active shooter situations they say ALICE is the best protocol. That stands for Alert, lock down, inform, counter and evacuate.



"You want to get away from that activity whether it's finding a safe place or just getting as far away from that active incident,” Lt. Daniel Mancuso said. “Obviously you may have to protect yourself before the law enforcement get there to take control of the situation. "



Police say being alert is critical for all of us. If you see or hear anything suspicious you need to report it. It could make all the difference.



"We rely on the public to provide us information so that we can investigate to determine if there is a criminal act, any types of criminal activity,” Mancuso said. “If people need mental health services we do a lot of ‘check the welfares,’ where people are concerned about someone's mental health status and so we can try and point them in the direction to get them the assistance they need."



BGPD says they are always training and patrolling the streets to keep you safe. One thing they do regularly is patrol on foot and by cruiser downtown. In Dayton, police saved lives because of this technique. BGPD say it helps response time and shows you are present.

Haylee Myers works at a local bar and said she notices it.



"We just take our precautions, you know if anything seems weird or somebody is acting suspicious, we definitely will address it,” she said. “Again, there's a lot of cops that usually walk around out here too on foot we have people in cars, so I feel like it's really easy to have access to the police force if we need to."

That availability is intentional. Police want you to call them if anything seems suspicious. Police also say you should know your surroundings and trust your gut: if something feels off, it likely is.