One shot, one injured after bicycle accident in north Toledo neighborhood

Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of Mulberry Street near Moore St. in north Toledo on Saturday evening.

Police cordoned off the intersection with police tape.

Police on the scene say one person was shot and another injured when their bikes crashed near the Eastern Star Baptist Church.

Several evidence markers could be seen including a pair of shoes, and BMX or dirt bikes that crashed near the front of the church.

Police say the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle. The other person suffered injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital by an EMS squad.

A neighbor on the scene said she heard multiple shots fired.