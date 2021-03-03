Police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place; no injuries reported

Multiple shell casing were recovered outside the OshKosh store.

The Columbus Division of Police said no injuries have been reported after shots were fired inside Polaris Fashion Place Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said two officers working special duty inside the mall heard the gunshots and called it in.

Sgt. Fuqua said it appears this was an altercation between two people and not a random act. He added they are still trying to determine if one or both fired shots.

Some employees and shoppers are still inside the mall as police are still searching for the suspects, who could still be inside as well.

Sgt. Fuqua asked if you have any loved ones inside the mall to please avoid the area.