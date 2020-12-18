Toledo police talk down man threatening to jump from top of grain silo

Officers made sure the man got back down safely before he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police successfully talked a man down Friday morning after he climbed on top of a grain silo and threatened to jump.

At around 1:45 a.m., officers arrived at an east Toledo home to check on the safety of the man who was reported to be distraught. Upon arrival, they learned the man had fled the scene on foot and injured himself during a mental crisis.

Officers reportedly saw him running toward grain silos at 1308 Miami St. The man was able to enter the facility and subsequently climbed to the top of one of the silos.

Police called in a negotiator and set up a perimeter around the scene. Two officers were able to climb up to a position that allowed them to make contact with him. They eventually developed a rapport and were able to talk the man into climbing back down.