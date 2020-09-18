Police on scene of car vs. train crash in north Toledo

Police say several people were in the car at the time of the crash, involving a Norfolk Southern train.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a car vs. train crash in north Toledo early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Detroit Ave. near Sylvania around 3:30 a.m. and involved a Norfolk Southern train.

Toledo fire says four people were in the car at the time of the crash; one person was taken to the hospital and the other three refused treatment.

Crews say they only suffered minor injuries after driving into the side of the train.

#ToledoFire & @ToledoPolice on scene 4093 N Detroit, car vs train. Luckily the 4 occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries after they drove into the side of the train. One transported to ER for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/5CL9zJMWVS — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) September 18, 2020

Our crew on the scene saw one person being taken away by Toledo police in handcuffs.