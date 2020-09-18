Police on scene of car vs. train crash in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a car vs. train crash in north Toledo early Friday morning.
The crash happened on Detroit Ave. near Sylvania around 3:30 a.m. and involved a Norfolk Southern train.
Toledo fire says four people were in the car at the time of the crash; one person was taken to the hospital and the other three refused treatment.
Crews say they only suffered minor injuries after driving into the side of the train.
Our crew on the scene saw one person being taken away by Toledo police in handcuffs.
Speed is not believed to be involved in the crash.