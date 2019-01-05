ADRIAN, Mich. — Police are on the scene at a home in which gunman is barricaded inside in Adrian.

The incident is happening in the 600 block of Ormsby Street Wednesday morning. Police say the situation began around 5 a.m.

Police say the situation is contained to a single residence, but residents located north of East Maple, east of Comstock, west of Croswell and south of Mulberry and Seely Streets should lock all doors and windows and shelter in place.

Residents should also stay away from windows at this time.

Police say Madison, Adrian and LISD schools have been notified.

Residents are urged to stay away from the area while law enforcement works to resolve the issue.

There have been no injuries at this time.