WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Police say no one was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus in Wood Co. Friday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 795 at Lemoyne Rd. near Lake School and involving Rossford School bus #18.

Rossford School officials say the bus driver and three passengers were checked out to make sure they are okay.

The school says students are in class and parents have been notified.

Our bus 18 was in an accident at State Route 795 and Lemoyne Road this morning. There were no students or staff injured... Posted by Rossford Schools on Friday, September 17, 2021