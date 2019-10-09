The Blissfield Police Department is warning residents of a burning smell caused by the fire at Metal X in Delta.

The police department says winds from Delta have been pushing toward Blissfield, resulting in a strong burning odor hanging around the village.

Police say residents are still encouraged to call 911 if they believe their structure may be on fire.

However, you could just be smelling the odor from the Metal X fire.