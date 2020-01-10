Police: Man shot in arm during apartment complex robbery in central Toledo

The victim told police someone kicked in the front door, robbed him and shot him before running out of the apartment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a person was shot during an alleged robbery at an apartment complex in central Toledo.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Winthrop near St. Vincent's Hospital.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm by an alleged thief who barged into the apartment.

The victim told police someone kicked in the front door, robbed him and shot him before running out of the apartment.