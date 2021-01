Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a shooting in east Toledo Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the Days Inn on Miami St. across from Hollywood Casino around 7:15 a.m.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects at this time.