Police: Man posing as DoorDash driver steals money from Dundee hotel

Police say the man was able to get behind the desk and steal cash after telling the clerk a man was unconscious on the floor upstairs.

DUNDEE, Mich. — The Dundee Police Department are investigating after video shows a suspect stealing cash from the Hampton Inn & Suites on Powell Dr on Sept. 6.

Police say the man was posing as a DoorDash driver when he entered the hotel around midnight and went to the elevators for an alleged delivery.

A few minutes later, the man returned and told the desk clerk there was an unconscious man laying on the floor upstairs.

When the clerk when to check on the guest, police say the suspect went behind the counter and took $275 from the cash drawer before leaving the hotel.

It was found that the report of the unconscious guest was false.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a gray or silver-colored four-door sedan.