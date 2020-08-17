Police: Man hits horse and buggy with family inside, flees the scene of crash

The man was later found. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — A family suffered injuries after the buggy they were riding in was hit by a car in Huron County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:48 p.m. on US 250 just north of the Ashland County Line in Greenwich Township.

Police say 58-year-old Renold Workman of Vermillion was driving a Toyota Camry when he hit the rear of the horse-drawn buggy, throwing all four occupants from the buggy.

The buggy was being driven by 53-year-old Aaron Hoover of Greenwich, who suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. An 11-year-old male passenger was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

51-year-old Marian Hoover was taken to University Hospitals in Ashland to be treated for her injuries, along with a 15-year-old female passenger.

Police say the horse was also injured in the crash.

Police say Workman fled the scene of the crash, but was later located. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.