Police: Man hit BG parklet, left the scene

The new parking spot patios were just installed on Friday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A man was cited after hitting one of the new parklets in Bowling Green early Thursday morning.

Bowling Green police say they discovered the parklet on the 100 block of E. Wooster had been hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m.

After searching the surrounding areas, officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Timothy Koogan, 65, of Bowling Green.

Koogan was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and stopping after an accident on public roads or highways.