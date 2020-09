The victim said the suspects forced him to drive around for about ten hours before stealing his Ford Taurus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a man was held at knife and gunpoint for hours before getting his car stolen by unknown suspects in central Toledo.

The victim told police that the suspects forced him to drive around Toledo from 11 p.m. on Tuesday to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

After that time, the victim said the suspects stole his white Ford Taurus.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.