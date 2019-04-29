HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Findlay police say a man charged with the murder of a toddler has turned himself in.

Police were looking for 30-year-old Johnathon Suber for his role in the death of 17-month-old Osiris Walters.

The Courier reports Suber allegedly harmed Walters while the toddler’s mother was at work last year.

The toddler later died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus due to the injuries he succumbed.

READ MORE: Police looking for man charged with murder of 17-month-old

Police say Suber turned himself in Sunday night and is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.