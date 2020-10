The victim told police the man slammed her head on the floor before choking her and forcing Xanax pills down her throat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested a man accused of raping a woman on Oct. 12.

Police said 24-year-old Devonte Grier repeatedly assaulted the woman by slamming her head onto the floor while holding her hair.

The victim told police that once she was on the ground, Grier choked her and forced Xanax pills down her throat.

Police say Grier then forced sexual intercourse upon the victim.