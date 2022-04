The overnight crash involved a driver fleeing their vehicle after they struck a pole, downing wires.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck who drove straight into a pole on Monroe Street near Seckinger Drive after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of the truck had struck a pole at the base, leaving wires down. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.

The truck and a bottle of wine were left behind.