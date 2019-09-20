HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips involving a man last seen on Sept. 11.

Police say 56-year-old Phillip Pruett was last seen at his home in Vanlue around 9 p.m.

He was reported missing on Sept. 13.

Pruett is described as standing at 5'9" and weighing 148 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, a gray mustache and silver-rimmed glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored shirt and is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Dodge Dakota with license plate number GAU9110.

The truck has a black tonneau cover over the bed, tinted covers on the taillights, and a tinted hood deflector and side window deflectors.

Anyone with information should call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.