TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for the public's help in piecing together what happened the night a man was assaulted at an east Toledo bar.

Police say on Jan. 23 around 2:30 a.m., this man was assaulted at the Bottom Line Bar on Starr Ave:

TPD

The man suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeds and was taken to the hospital.

As soon as he was taken to the hospital, police say this man damaged the victim's vehicle:

TPD

Anyone with information on the assault or the man who damaged the victim's vehicle should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.