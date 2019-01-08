HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person.

Police say 38-year-old Dallas Critchet was last seen on July 19 in the Arcadia area or walking in areas of Hancock County (CR 254/109/Washington TR 281).

Critchet was scheduled to work the evening of July 19 but did not show up for work, according to police.

Police say Critchet hasn't been heard from since that day.

Critchet is described as standing at 5'11" and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He also had a mustache/goatee at the time of his disappearance.

Critchet could possibly be wearing a neon green/reflective-striped safety shirt, possible gray cargo shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information into Critchet's whereabouts should call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-424-7097.