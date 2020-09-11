Police looking for commercial vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Police say the commercial motor vehicle left the scene of the crash. One man was killed in the crash.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Sunday evening.

The crash happened eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 93 in Sandusky County around 6:10 p.m.

Police say 66-year-old Michael Sweeny of Elyria was driving a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis when he drove into the rear of an unknown commercial vehicle.

Police say Sweeny suffered fatal injuries from the crash and had to be extracted from the vehicle. The commercial vehicle left the scene following the crash after both vehicles moved off the right side of the road.

Police are looking for the commercial vehicle involved, and say the vehicle should have damage to the rear of the unit.

The trailer is possibly white, but police say witnesses near the scene of the crash were not certain. Troopers have collected suspected debris and parts from the vehicle for analysis.