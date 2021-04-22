Police looking for 18 persons of interest in vandalism during ChittFest, party near Ohio State

Police estimated 1,000 people were at ChittFest, on Chittenden Avenue between North High Street and Summit Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying several persons of interest in connection to vandalism during ChittFest, a large party near the Ohio State University campus over the weekend.

Columbus posted a video online Thursday with images of 18 persons of interest.

Police said seven vehicles were flipped over during the party and there was widespread damage on Chittenden Avenue between North High Street and Summit Street.

CPD Commander Dennis Jeffrey police were aware of ChittFest but did not expect the estimated 1,000 people to attend. The party started to get "out of control" around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State University also saying students involved could face a “range from a formal reprimand to disciplinary probation, suspension or dismissal from the university.”

Ohio State president Kristina Johnson called the behavior "unacceptable."

“We will apply whatever charges we need to, whether that's property destruction, rioting, vandalism whatever it is,” said Lt. Duane Mabry, Acting Director of the Property Crimes Bureau, Columbus Police.

But all of this bringing some students together; the campus organization “Never Walk Alone” raised money for about a dozen people with property damage.

“We raised in total $9,700,” said Claire Wollett, Never Walk Alone.