One man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his head.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a stabbing in south Toledo early Friday morning.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Byrneport Apartments.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man sitting outside of an apartment building with a stab wound to the left side of his head.

The man was alert and talking as he was taken to the hospital.