Police say two people were taken to the hospital after the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were injured after a shooting in south Toledo on Saturday evening according to Toledo police.

The incident took place near the Anthony Wayne Trail and City Park around 5:30 p.m.

Police say two victims were taken to the hospital after the incident.

The westbound lane of the Anthony Wayne Trail was closed down as police investigated a car on the road.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.