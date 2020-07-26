Police investigating shooting in south Toledo

Police were called to the 800 block of Walbridge just after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Toledo Police responded to a reported shooting on Saturday evening in south Toledo.

Police were called to the 800 block of Walbridge shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Police blocked the street off from Havre to Chapin St. where they were questioning witnesses.

A witness tells WTOL 11 his sister was shot as his family was celebrating his daughter's 16th birthday party.

The witness says two cars began shooting at each other down the street when his sister was caught in the crossfire.

The witness says his father went with his sister to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Bloody clothes were spotted in the grass at the scene as well as bullet casings.

WTOL 11 is on the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.