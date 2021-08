Traffic on I-75 south was brought to a standstill near Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo on Sunday evening.

Police on the scene were investigating a motorcycle that was on its side in the right shoulder of the expressway a half mile north of the Collingwood Exit.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. By 7:05 p.m. the on-ramp at Detroit Ave. was still closed off.