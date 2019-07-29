MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A man was stabbed and a woman assaulted in their Monroe County home Sunday night.

The incident happened on Spaulding Road near Sunny Drive just before 7 p.m.

According to a press release, the victims told police that two suspects wearing bandannas over their faces entered their home, assaulted the female victim and stabbed the male before fleeing on foot. They are believed to have ran southbound on the railroad tracks of Sandy Creek Road on I-75.

One suspect is described as a white male, wearing a green shirt and black shorts, possibly in his 20s. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, wearing a white/tan shirt, jean shorts and also possibly in his 20s.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.