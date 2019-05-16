TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.

This comes after a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital.

Police say they received a 911 call of a person shot on Weber Street.

They are now trying to determine if the victim is related to that north Toledo scene.

Officers are looking for shell casings in the street and around cars, and are asking witnesses what they may have seen or heard.

Based on what witnesses are telling them, police say the scene appears larger than what they may have realized.

The age, name or gender of the victim is unknown at this time. Their condition is also unknown.