Police investigating body found in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police found a body on Heatherdowns Boulevard near St. Patrick's Church in south Toledo on Saturday evening.

Officers went to the scene on a person down call. Once they arrived, they found the body.

The coroner's office was called and will determine the cause of death. The identity of the body has not been released.

No one was charged with any crimes, but three people were taken in by police for questioning.

