TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in an east Toledo home on Thursday.

Police say 39-year-old Dusty Hill and 36-year-old Jessica Oehlers were found unconscious in a home on the 1900 block of Star Avenue by a family member around 8 a.m.

Toledo Fire responded to the scene and determined both people died a half an hour, before around 7:30 a.m.

Their cause of death is under investigation.